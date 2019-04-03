SPECIAL ELECTION:Democrat Pam Iovino Declares Victory Over Republican D. Raja
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, Pitt Men’s Basketball could land a major transfer this offseason.

Adam Zagoria of the New York Times reports that Pitt has a close eye on Villanova freshman Jahvon Quinerly, who announced that he will transfer from the school.

“Pittsburgh will be strongly in the mix for @NovaMBB transfer Jahvon Quinerly, per sources.”

Quinerly was a 2018 McDonald’s All-American out of Hudson Catholic High School in New Jersey. He played in 25 games with Villanova last season while averaging roughly 9 minutes and 3.2 points per game. According to Zagoria, Quinerly had troubles adjusting to the Wildcat’s system.

