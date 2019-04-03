



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The actor behind “Pittsburgh Dad” really is a Pittsburgh dad now.

The “Pittsburgh Dad” social media accounts announced Wednesday that actor Curt Wootton and his wife, Kaitlin, had welcomed their newborn daughter, Penny Jean, to the family.

Now he’s truly a Pittsburgh Dad! Welcome our newest Pittsburgher, PENNY JEAN. Congratulations Curt and Kaitlin! pic.twitter.com/mUnWtn1m5f — Pittsburgh Dad (@Pittsburgh_Dad) April 3, 2019

Curt and Kaitlin got married in 2015.