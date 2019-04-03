Filed Under:Curt Wootton, Local TV, Pittsburgh Dad, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The actor behind “Pittsburgh Dad” really is a Pittsburgh dad now.

The “Pittsburgh Dad” social media accounts announced Wednesday that actor Curt Wootton and his wife, Kaitlin, had welcomed their newborn daughter, Penny Jean, to the family.

Curt and Kaitlin got married in 2015.

