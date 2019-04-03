



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High winds speeds and low humidity gives way to some concerns about fire danger today.

Yes, the ground remains damp and waterlogged even after we saw less than average rain in March. But even with wet and damp soil, the grass is fairly dry at this time and conditions are made worse due to low humidity and strong wind. The combination of high wind and low humidity causes grass to dry out faster, and once grass is dry, it can ignite by way of a not-so-carefully thrown cigarette or even a hot tail pipe on a car.

Once started, conditions could make fires hard to contain and even harder to stop.

Due to conditions today, a Fire Weather Warning has been issued for the area. This was previously known as a “red flag warning.” The best “chance” for conditions that could cause fire is this afternoon from noon to 5 p.m.

Looking at the warning map, you may notice that most of Western Pennsylvania is NOT included under the warning and may ask, “Why are we not included?” The reason is that wind speeds are just below criteria for a warning for most of Western Pennsylvania. It’s close though. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has wind speeds in Pittsburgh at 10-20 mph this afternoon.

Criteria for a Fire Weather Warning are wind speeds above 20 mph.

Besides some fairly strong wind speeds, today will be near picture perfect. Plenty of sunshine is expected with highs nearing 60 degrees.

The great weather won’t last for too much longer with rain chances back in the forecast on Thursday with rain arriving during the afternoon hours.

Friday is looking wet from the start to the late afternoon hours. Friday evening, after 8 p.m., is looking dry. Highs on Friday and what appears to be a dry Saturday will be in the 60s.

