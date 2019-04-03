Comments
Uber is currently exceeding all safety requirements under Pennsylvania law — but there’s still work left to do, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
The PUC has released a report on Uber’s driver background check process, which the commission says is the first report of its kind.
In its report, the PUC recommends the ride-sharing company:
- Strengthen the background check process and continue to monitor drivers throughout their employment.
- Improve the visibility of safety features on its mobile app.
- Improve the complaint investigation process.
- Partner with other transportation companies to develop a database of deactivated drivers.
- Formalize policies and procedures.
In response to the report, Uber officials said they’re glad to be partnering with the PUC.
As for the ride-sharing company Lyft, the PUC says it’s currently working on implementing a review process for the company.
To read the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission's full report, click here.