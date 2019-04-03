SPECIAL ELECTION:Democrat Pam Iovino Declares Victory Over Republican D. Raja
By Amy Wadas
Uber is currently exceeding all safety requirements under Pennsylvania law — but there’s still work left to do, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

The PUC has released a report on Uber’s driver background check process, which the commission says is the first report of its kind.

In its report, the PUC recommends the ride-sharing company:

  1. Strengthen the background check process and continue to monitor drivers throughout their employment.
  2. Improve the visibility of safety features on its mobile app.
  3. Improve the complaint investigation process.
  4. Partner with other transportation companies to develop a database of deactivated drivers.
  5. Formalize policies and procedures.

In response to the report, Uber officials said they’re glad to be partnering with the PUC.

As for the ride-sharing company Lyft, the PUC says it’s currently working on implementing a review process for the company.

To read the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s full report, click here.

