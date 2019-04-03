



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people have been hit by a train on the South Side, emergency dispatchers say.

Two people were hit by a Norfolk Southern Train at East Carson St. and Arlington Avenue, according to Allegheny County dispatchers.

One person has been transported to the hospital for treatment. The other person is still on the scene.

There is no word on the condition of either of them.

