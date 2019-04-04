Filed Under:Autism, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s now a quieter way to experience one of Pittsburgh’s great museums.

The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is launching “Sensory Friendly Saturday.”

The dates include:

  • April 27
  • July 13
  • Oct. 5
  • Dec. 28

The museum will open 90 minutes earlier for families with children on the autism spectrum, or who just want a more controlled environment.

The hours for Sensory Friendly Saturdays are 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Ticket prices are $9.95 for adults, $7.50 for adults 65 and over, and $5.95 for students and children 3 to 18. Children under 2 are free.

Museum officials ask that you register in advance. To do so, visit the museum’s website at this link.

