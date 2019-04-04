



CARRICK (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was almost hit by a vehicle that took off during a traffic stop in Carrick on Thursday.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police say officers pulled a vehicle over near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Hazeldell Street for a moving violation.

One male suspect got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but he was apprehended immediately.

“There was a guy in this black Lexus. He came to a screeching stop, got out of the car, jumped over the fence, ran down between the house and the garage down here, waited for– there were two city units with their lights and sirens on who went down Overbrook Boulevard. He waited for them to pass, then he casually started walking down Overbrook Boulevard,” witness Brian Velez said.

The driver then sped off in the vehicle, almost striking an officer. Another passenger was also in the vehicle at the time.

Police say there was no pursuit, but officers found the vehicle nearby on Valera Avenue. The driver and passenger were gone.

Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspects.

Police say officers did find a gun and a holster, but it’s unknown at this time if it’s connected to the incident.

