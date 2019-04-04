  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– According to reports, another Pittsburgh Pirate could be on his way to the Injured List.

Pirates beat writer John Perrotto reports outfielder Corey Dickerson has suffered a shoulder strain and could be on the shelf for a month.

“Sources say Corey Dickerson is likely to miss up to a month with his strained shoulder. Is expected to go on the IL before tonight’s game. #pirates #dkps #MLB”

Corresponding moves at AAA Indianapolis suggest Jason Martin could be taking Dickerson’s roster spot in the MLB while he recovers.

“Something to watch with Corey Dickerson hurt: Jason Martin was removed from the Indianapolis Opening Day roster today with no reason given. If Dickerson does go on the injured list, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Martin replace him.”

Dickerson was a Gold Glove outfielder for the Bucs last season.

The Pirates are set to begin a four-game home series with the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

