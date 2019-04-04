



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man accused of beating his 8-year-old grandson with a belt and dragging him down a school hallway is staying in jail.

Bond has been denied for the 52-year-old suspect, Harold Coates.

Officials say Coates has 21 prior arrests, including in two felonies. He is currently waiting to be sentenced on another felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Coates told police he was called to the school over his grandson’s behavior. Investigators say he went into his grandson’s classroom and began hitting the boy repeatedly with a belt.

Investigators say the boy was also knocked down while he was dragged from the classroom, down a hallway and down a flight of stairs.

Coates is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

His daughter, the mother of the child, is defending her father, saying her son is in need of constant discipline.

