  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heinz, Heinz Ketchup, Local TV, Mayochup, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heinz is adding another product to its line of hybrid condiments — “Kranch.”

The company unveiled the ketchup-ranch sauce on Twitter.

“Kranch” will join “Mayochup,” “Mayocue” and “Mayomust” on store shelves.

Heinz first introduced “Mayochup,” a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup, in 2018, then unveiled “Mayocue,” mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, and “Mayomust,” mayonnaise and mustard, in March.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s