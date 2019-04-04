Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heinz is adding another product to its line of hybrid condiments — “Kranch.”
The company unveiled the ketchup-ranch sauce on Twitter.
— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 2, 2019
“Kranch” will join “Mayochup,” “Mayocue” and “Mayomust” on store shelves.
Heinz first introduced “Mayochup,” a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup, in 2018, then unveiled “Mayocue,” mayonnaise and barbecue sauce, and “Mayomust,” mayonnaise and mustard, in March.