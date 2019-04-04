  • KDKA TVOn Air

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police in Indiana County say they have found a missing teenage boy who ran away from his home earlier this week.

According to police, 16-year-old Nicholas McCoy was last seen at this home in Marion Center on Monday, April 1.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

State police say he was found Wednesday evening and is back home.

McCoy went missing in August of last year as well.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

