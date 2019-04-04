



INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police in Indiana County say they have found a missing teenage boy who ran away from his home earlier this week.

According to police, 16-year-old Nicholas McCoy was last seen at this home in Marion Center on Monday, April 1.

State police say he was found Wednesday evening and is back home.

McCoy went missing in August of last year as well.

