Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police in Indiana County say they have found a missing teenage boy who ran away from his home earlier this week.
According to police, 16-year-old Nicholas McCoy was last seen at this home in Marion Center on Monday, April 1.
State police say he was found Wednesday evening and is back home.
UPDATE – INDIANA COUNTY: Runaway juvenile Nicholas McCoy was located after returning home yesterday evening. Thank you!
— Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 4, 2019
McCoy went missing in August of last year as well.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.