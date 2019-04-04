  • KDKA TVOn Air

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is being charged with homicide following a multi-vehicle collision on McKees Rocks Bridge in February that killed one person.

Christopher Vuckovich, 39, faces a number of charges related to the crash, including homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

The crash occurred on February 15 and involved five vehicles and nine people. Four of the nine people were injured.

On April 2, one of the four people injured — a 54-year-old woman — died from her injuries. The three others are still recovering.

Upon conducting an investigation, Allegheny County Police concluded that Vuckovich was responsible for the crash.

(Source: Allegheny County Police)

Police say Vuckovich was traveling 27 MPH over the speed limit when he crossed the double-yellow line and struck multiple vehicles from oncoming traffic. His blood alcohol content was 0.11%.

On April 4, Vuckovich was arrested. Police say he will be taken to Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment for his charges.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.

