NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a missing teenage girl.
According to New Kensington Police, 13-year-old Patience Johnson was last seen on Monday.
She was wearing a black hoodie, black and white pants, brown-knee high boots and silver hoop earrings at the time.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call New Kensington Police at 724-339-7533.
