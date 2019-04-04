  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are looking for a missing teenage girl.

According to New Kensington Police, 13-year-old Patience Johnson was last seen on Monday.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police/Lifetouch)

She was wearing a black hoodie, black and white pants, brown-knee high boots and silver hoop earrings at the time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call New Kensington Police at 724-339-7533.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

