Filed Under:Charges Dropped, West Virginia


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – A prosecutor in West Virginia is dismissing a charge against a man who was arrested after a woman told police he tried to abduct her young daughter but later said she might have been overreacting.

News outlets report Cabell County Prosecutor Corky Hammers announced Thursday that an attempted abduction charge will be dropped against Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, who was arrested Monday at the Huntington Mall.

Hammers says he’s still determining whether charges will be brought against the woman, who at first told police Zayan grabbed the girl by the hair and tried to pull her away.

Barboursville police Sgt. Anthony Jividen says the woman later told investigators she may have misinterpreted the man’s intentions. Zayan doesn’t speak English. Police say he may have simply been patting the girl on the head.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s