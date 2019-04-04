



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh has long been a place where young children can learn, create and play. Now, older children and teens can join in on the fun too.

Over the past 18 months, the Children’s Museum has been transforming a former North Side library into Museum Lab, “a place where kids 10+ can have cutting-edge experiences in art, tech and learning,” according to their website.

Opening on Saturday, April 27, Museum Lab offers older children the chance to construct large-scale mosaic sculptures in Studio Lab, build their own woodshop creations in Make Lab, and enter a virtual reality in Tech Lab.

Museum-goers can also climb a ladder, lay in a hammock and play around on The Stacks, a three-story structure made of rope woven around the former library’s steel bookshelves.

That former library is historic. Once known as the Carnegie Free Library of Allegheny, it was the first library commissioned by Andrew Carnegie when it opened in 1890.

The building boasts “soaring arches, countless banks of windows, a decorative terra cotta entryway and mosaic tile floors,” the Museum Lab website says, and they worked to ensure much of that original architecture remained.

With the opening of Museum Lab, the Children’s Museum says they have created the “largest cultural campus for children in the country.”

For more information on Museum Lab, visit their website here.