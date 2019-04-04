Filed Under:Centre County, Penn State, Penn State University, PSU, State College


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Penn State University is trying to find the person who distributed photos and names of students, and accused them of being Nazis.

The posters were circulated on campus and had swastikas and the caption “Penn State Nazis.”

The names and a picture of 10 either current or former Penn State students were on the posters.

“There’s no room for hate or for Nazis on this campus, it’s wrong and there’s no benefit to it, it’s just a hate group,” said one student.

The posters were found in two different bathrooms on campus.

A Penn State spokesperson says the university is looking into the matter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s