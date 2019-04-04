



STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) — Penn State University is trying to find the person who distributed photos and names of students, and accused them of being Nazis.

The posters were circulated on campus and had swastikas and the caption “Penn State Nazis.”

The names and a picture of 10 either current or former Penn State students were on the posters.

“There’s no room for hate or for Nazis on this campus, it’s wrong and there’s no benefit to it, it’s just a hate group,” said one student.

The posters were found in two different bathrooms on campus.

A Penn State spokesperson says the university is looking into the matter.