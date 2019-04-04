



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Penguins magic number is two heading into game 81 of the regular season against the Detroit Red Wings.

A win in either the Red Wings game on Thursday or against the New York Rangers Saturday propels the Pens into the playoffs next week. Both of those games are at PPG Paints Arena.

“Clinching scenarios via @PenguinsPR.”

Pittsburgh can get help from some of the other teams in the Eastern Conference Thursday night. If the Capitals take down the Canadiens, Montreal will not have enough points with one game remaining to get past the Penguins, and a playoff spot would be secured. A win for Washington Thursday clinches first place in the Metropolitan Division.

If the Columbus Blue Jackets lose Friday against the New York Rangers, the Pens will also secure a playoff spot.

A second place finish in the division is not out of the question. If the Penguins win both of the last two games, while the New York Islanders lose out against the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals, the Pens would clinch home ice in the first round and take on the Isles. The Islanders will take lock up the second spot in the Metro with a win and a Penguins loss Thursday, or an overtime/shootout loss and a Pittsburgh loss in regulation.

If the Penguins beat the Red Wings Thursday and the New Jersey Devils take down the Carolina Hurricanes, Pittsburgh will finish no worse than third place in the Metro.

If the Penguins lose Thursday, they could still clinch a wildcard playoff spot with some help. The Pens will clinch the first wild card spot with a Montreal loss to Washington and a Carolina regulation loss to New Jersey.