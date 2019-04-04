



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain chances return today, but most of the day is going to be dry.

Just a spot shower here or there is expected with highs in the mid-50s. Skies will be cloudy with winds out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

Rain totals for today will be modest, maybe a tenth of an inch in one or two spots and almost everyone else seeing less than a fifth of an inch of rain. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has only placed a 30 percent chance for rain in the forecast for today.

Friday’s rain chance will be higher at 60 percent. Rain showers will be fairly consistent with light rain showers moving in from the southwest through the morning hours into the afternoon. Rain showers will begin coming to an end by around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. in the afternoon. The chance for rain may go up, but the timeline of rain, at this point, seems pretty set.

Rain totals on Friday will be anywhere from three-tenths of an inch up to around six-tenths of an inch.

Friday highs should hit the 60s on Friday, and 60s are also expected on Saturday as we will be between two systems. Rain chances return on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain wraps up on Monday morning with highs in the mid-70s as well.

