



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Every year, the Pittsburgh Pirates provide a promotional schedule to attract big crowds to the ball park.

A new addition to the schedule was “Buc Night” where various items including admission and select food items were just $1.00, while other items were discounted.

Apparently Aramark, the contractor responsible for food supply at PNC Park, did not count how many hot dogs were brought into the stadium. The vendors had enough meat to last the entire game, but the workers did run out of hot dog buns for the food!

Many fans were not happy about the shortage.

PNC park concession manager: Mr Nutting, we are planning hot dogs for a buck nite….Nutting: ok, let me know the profit made….Manager: if we order 40k hotdogs, and 40K buns we will break even. Nutting: Only order 20K buns………… — NoQuarter (@moxie1959) April 4, 2019

Available at @Pirates games: hot dogs without the bun bc they’re too cheap to buy enough buns. pic.twitter.com/a4RHbp0oDw — Brandon Kolich (@KolichBrandon) April 4, 2019

You’d think that if they bought 1000 hot dogs they’d buy 1000 buns too, but they’d be the ones who bought 900 buns just to save. — Chris (@ChrisClark4314) April 4, 2019

On top of the hot dog bun shortage, the Pirates also dropped the second extra inning game in a row to the St. Louis Cardinals.