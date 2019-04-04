



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tiffany Marie Beeman is being charged by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a four-year-old.

“The victim’s father comes to the state police in Greensburg and advises that he’s found a video of his child committing sexually inappropriate contact with a female he was once dating,” said State Trooper Stephen Limani.

The phone left in the car of a man Beeman was dating, but the actual incident occurred in a house on Fennel Street in Salem Township.

“It appears she’s whispering to the child most likely giving him instructions,” added Trooper Limani.

Investigators say Beeman’s motivation for allegedly doing this was out of spite to frame a one-time romantic rival.

“Ms. Beeman was trying to have this poor 4-year-old child go through these experiences for all intents and purposes to blame someone else for teaching him these things,” said Trooper Limani.

Beeman is being held on $100,000 cash bond.

The father, CYS and state police are making sure the child is getting the proper counseling to get through the event.