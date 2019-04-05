



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A fallen Armstrong County soldier’s heroism is being honored today, 16 years to the day after he was killed in action.

Army Staff Sgt. Stevon Booker’s family is being presented with the Distinguished Service Cross during a ceremony at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland this morning.

It’s the nation’s second highest award for valor.

Booker’s mother, Freddie Jackson, and his sister, Kim Talley-Armstead, will be accepting the award. Booker’s former company commander, Col. Andrew Hilmes, will also be at the service.

The Apollo native, a 3rd Infantry Division soldier, was killed in Iraq in 2003.

The Army has recognized Booker with a Silver Star, which is one of the highest honors any American in the military can receive. Now, that award is being elevated to the Distinguished Service Cross.

“I want the world to know that he died believing in something that he was determined to do. He didn’t just die for the Booker family, he died for the country. I couldn’t be any more proud of him,” said Jackson.

The ceremony began with an 8:45 press conference, and around 9:30 a.m., a plaque will be dedicated to Booker in Soldiers and Sailors Hall of Valor.

Then, at 10 a.m., the Distinguished Service Cross ceremony will begin.

