



ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has died after being shot multiple times overnight in Westmoreland County.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. along 5th Avenue in Arnold.

The victim was found lying in the street and taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were on the scene well into the morning combing the area for evidence.

The investigation continues.

