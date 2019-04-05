FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
By Brenda Waters
ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — A man has died after being shot multiple times overnight in Westmoreland County.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. along 5th Avenue in Arnold.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The victim was found lying in the street and taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police were on the scene well into the morning combing the area for evidence.

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.

