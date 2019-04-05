



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What do artists, bicycles and unicorns have in common?

They’re all components of a new “art bikes” project from Pittsburgh Ride Share, the operator of Healthy Ride.

Pittsburgh Ride Share is now accepting proposals from local artists to custom-design a fleet of limited-edition Healthy Ride bikes — also known as “unicorn bicycles.”

The idea behind a fleet of unicorn bikes designed by local artists is “to further localize and celebrate Pittsburgh’s only bike share system,” Pittsburgh Ride Share explains. A similar project called #BurghBikes was launched in 2017.

The five custom-designed bikes will be integrated into Healthy Ride’s entire fleet of 650 bicycles during a special event on Sunday, June 30.

Because the art bikes will operate within the rest of Healthy Ride’s fleet, all artwork must be weather-proof, 2D, and cannot compromise functionality.

Artists can choose to either paint bike panels physically or submit a design through a digital file, but all selected artists must paint the bike frame, fenders and baskets at the PPG Paints facility in Allison Park on Wednesday, June 5.

The deadline for artists’ submissions is Friday, May 10 by 5 p.m. Submissions should be emailed to info@pghbikeshare.org.



For more details, visit Healthy Ride’s webpage for the project here.