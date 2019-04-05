FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Pittsburgh News, Suspect Identification, Theft, Walmart

Police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing $100 from a Walmart customer in Indiana County this past March.

(Photo Courtesy: PA State Police)

On March 19 around 7:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police say a woman reported she had accidentally left $100 in cash at a Walmart self check-out in Burrell Township. When she returned to the store to retrieve it, the woman told police her money was gone.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, police say they observed an older white man pocketing the cash in question. The unidentified man then went to another register before exiting the store.

(Photo Courtesy: PA State Police)

The theft took place at the Walmart on 300 Resort Plaza Drive, Burrell Township, Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact Troop A, Indiana Division at 724-357-1960.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s