Police are asking the public to help identify a man suspected of stealing $100 from a Walmart customer in Indiana County this past March.

On March 19 around 7:35 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police say a woman reported she had accidentally left $100 in cash at a Walmart self check-out in Burrell Township. When she returned to the store to retrieve it, the woman told police her money was gone.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, police say they observed an older white man pocketing the cash in question. The unidentified man then went to another register before exiting the store.



The theft took place at the Walmart on 300 Resort Plaza Drive, Burrell Township, Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect’s identity to contact Troop A, Indiana Division at 724-357-1960.