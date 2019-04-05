



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty-five people have been charged after the Attorney General’s office conducted an insurance fraud sweep across western Pennsylvania.

The sweep was conducted in February and March.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the charges involve some of the most common types of insurance fraud.

The following individuals are facing charges:

Aaron Gillin, 44, of Summit Avenue, Johnstown Rico Collins, 48, of South Walnut Street, Blairsville Amhed Al-Quraishi, 30, of East 37th Street, Erie Alan Talarico, 51, of Sanlin Drive, Moon Chantel Hayden, 27, of Mill Street, Pittsburgh Elijah Yarbrough, 23, of North Johnson Road, Houston, Texas Katherine Yova, 37, of Moores Corner, Slippery Rock Kelly Varner, 43, of Somerset Pike, Boswell Kim Page, 44, of Duquesne Avenue, McKeesport Levi Logsdon, 26, of Earl Emerick Road, Hyndman Lewis Bentley, 43, of Randolph Street, Meadville Makayla Mock, 22, of Reservoir Road, Bedford Marie Rodriguez, 38, of Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh Russel May, 29, of McClinsey Road, Ebensburg Sabrina Yovich, 23, of Routh 19 South, Waterford Sandra Burd, 58, of Walnut Street, Follansbee, W.Va. Stefan Sweeney, 30, of Buena Vista Street, Washington Tonya Prowell, 34, of East Sharp Street, New Castle Tyler Collins, 25, of Ottawa Street, Lake Milton, Ohio Victor Velez, 38, of Green Valley Road, Ind. Victoria Neal, 48, of Highway 6, Linesville Wesley Martz, 22, of Starboard Villa, Greensburg Taran Beckett, 24, of Wagner Drive, McDonald Ryan Futchko, 26, of Heckla Road, Mount Pleasant Beatrice Elias-Ausi, 26, of Hampton Landing Drive East, Jacksonville, Fla.

For more information on the charges against these individuals, visit the Attorney General’s website here.