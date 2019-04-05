FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty-five people have been charged after the Attorney General’s office conducted an insurance fraud sweep across western Pennsylvania.

The sweep was conducted in February and March.

(Photos Courtesy: PA Office of Attorney General)

According to the Attorney General’s office, the charges involve some of the most common types of insurance fraud.

The following individuals are facing charges:

  1. Aaron Gillin, 44, of Summit Avenue, Johnstown
  2. Rico Collins, 48, of South Walnut Street, Blairsville
  3. Amhed Al-Quraishi, 30, of East 37th Street, Erie
  4. Alan Talarico, 51, of Sanlin Drive, Moon
  5. Chantel Hayden, 27, of Mill Street, Pittsburgh
  6. Elijah Yarbrough, 23, of North Johnson Road, Houston, Texas
  7. Katherine Yova, 37, of Moores Corner, Slippery Rock
  8. Kelly Varner, 43, of Somerset Pike, Boswell
  9. Kim Page, 44, of Duquesne Avenue, McKeesport
  10. Levi Logsdon, 26, of Earl Emerick Road, Hyndman
  11. Lewis Bentley, 43, of Randolph Street, Meadville
  12. Makayla Mock, 22, of Reservoir Road, Bedford
  13. Marie Rodriguez, 38, of Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh
  14. Russel May, 29, of McClinsey Road, Ebensburg
  15. Sabrina Yovich, 23, of Routh 19 South, Waterford
  16. Sandra Burd, 58, of Walnut Street, Follansbee, W.Va.
  17. Stefan Sweeney, 30, of Buena Vista Street, Washington
  18. Tonya Prowell, 34, of East Sharp Street, New Castle
  19. Tyler Collins, 25, of Ottawa Street, Lake Milton, Ohio
  20. Victor Velez, 38, of Green Valley Road, Ind.
  21. Victoria Neal, 48, of Highway 6, Linesville
  22. Wesley Martz, 22, of Starboard Villa, Greensburg
  23. Taran Beckett, 24, of Wagner Drive, McDonald
  24. Ryan Futchko, 26, of Heckla Road, Mount Pleasant
  25. Beatrice Elias-Ausi, 26, of Hampton Landing Drive East, Jacksonville, Fla.

For more information on the charges against these individuals, visit the Attorney General’s website here.

