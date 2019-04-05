Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Twenty-five people have been charged after the Attorney General’s office conducted an insurance fraud sweep across western Pennsylvania.
The sweep was conducted in February and March.
According to the Attorney General’s office, the charges involve some of the most common types of insurance fraud.
The following individuals are facing charges:
- Aaron Gillin, 44, of Summit Avenue, Johnstown
- Rico Collins, 48, of South Walnut Street, Blairsville
- Amhed Al-Quraishi, 30, of East 37th Street, Erie
- Alan Talarico, 51, of Sanlin Drive, Moon
- Chantel Hayden, 27, of Mill Street, Pittsburgh
- Elijah Yarbrough, 23, of North Johnson Road, Houston, Texas
- Katherine Yova, 37, of Moores Corner, Slippery Rock
- Kelly Varner, 43, of Somerset Pike, Boswell
- Kim Page, 44, of Duquesne Avenue, McKeesport
- Levi Logsdon, 26, of Earl Emerick Road, Hyndman
- Lewis Bentley, 43, of Randolph Street, Meadville
- Makayla Mock, 22, of Reservoir Road, Bedford
- Marie Rodriguez, 38, of Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh
- Russel May, 29, of McClinsey Road, Ebensburg
- Sabrina Yovich, 23, of Routh 19 South, Waterford
- Sandra Burd, 58, of Walnut Street, Follansbee, W.Va.
- Stefan Sweeney, 30, of Buena Vista Street, Washington
- Tonya Prowell, 34, of East Sharp Street, New Castle
- Tyler Collins, 25, of Ottawa Street, Lake Milton, Ohio
- Victor Velez, 38, of Green Valley Road, Ind.
- Victoria Neal, 48, of Highway 6, Linesville
- Wesley Martz, 22, of Starboard Villa, Greensburg
- Taran Beckett, 24, of Wagner Drive, McDonald
- Ryan Futchko, 26, of Heckla Road, Mount Pleasant
- Beatrice Elias-Ausi, 26, of Hampton Landing Drive East, Jacksonville, Fla.
For more information on the charges against these individuals, visit the Attorney General’s website here.