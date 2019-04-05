



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, what about taking the kids out to fish?

On Saturday, April, 6, the state Fish and Boat Commission is hosting a Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day in Pennsylvania.

Kids 15 and younger can fish with an adult mentor, ahead of the opening day of trout season next Saturday.

They need either a free permit or a voluntary license for about $3 to participate.

For details on how to apply, visit this link: https://www.gonefishingpa.com/.