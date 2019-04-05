FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Morgan Burnett, NFL Free Agency, NFL Offseason, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers


CLEVELAND (KDKA)– According to reports, Morgan Burnett is staying in the AFC North after asking for a release from the Steelers.

Reports say the Cleveland Browns are planning on signing the safety, who played most of his NFL career with the Green bay Packers.

“#Browns intend to sign former #Packers and #Steelers strong safety Morgan Burnett today, league source says”

Burnett was hampered by injury in his lone season with the Steelers. He appeared in just 11 contests, while accruing 30 tackles and defending six passes.

As the offseason began, Burnett requested a release from the Steelers, who then tried to trade Burnett before an outright release, which happened earlier this week.

