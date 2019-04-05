FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
Filed Under:Florida, Lindsay Ward, Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Parkland School Shooting, Pittsburgh News, Taylor Allderdice High School, Tree of Life Synagogue


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City of Pittsburgh officials are hosting students, teachers, parents and other community members from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, today.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is the site of one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings. It happened in February of 2018.

Today, some of the students from the high school have traveled to Pittsburgh.

They have several events planned throughout the day, including a meeting with students of Taylor Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill.

Then, they will visit the nearby Tree of Life Synagogue, where a gunman opened fire last October, killing 11 people and wounding seven others.

This weekend, they will be honored at the Pittsburgh Pirates game, and visit the Jewish Community Center.

In January, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto and Parkland shooting survivor and activist David Hogg sat side-by-side at a panel discussion on gun violence in Washington DC.

The mayor is set to meet with the survivors during their visit to Pittsburgh.

