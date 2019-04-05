FISH FRY GUIDE:Click here for KDKA's 2019 Fish Fry Guide!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman reported being slashed with a knife by her boyfriend in Perry South overnight.

The incident began Thursday night, and police were called to Brightridge Street around 1:35 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the victim said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he slashed her and broke her cell phone.

She told police a second argument broke out between the two of them early Friday morning and that’s when she called 911 on her broken phone.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

