



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a woman reported being slashed with a knife by her boyfriend in Perry South overnight.

The incident began Thursday night, and police were called to Brightridge Street around 1:35 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the victim said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and he slashed her and broke her cell phone.

She told police a second argument broke out between the two of them early Friday morning and that’s when she called 911 on her broken phone.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.