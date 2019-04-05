



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have figured out the reason for Wednesday’s hot dog bun shortage; it’s the Pirate Parrot’s fault.

Wednesday was “Buc Night” at PNC Park, and hot dogs were just $1. The promotion was so popular that the park ran out of buns, eventually being forced to serve customers bunless hot dogs in paper trays.

The Pirates poked fun at the incident on Friday.

“After an extensive internal investigation, we have determined we need to keep a closer eye on the bird,” the team said in a tweet.

After an extensive internal investigation, we have determined we need to keep a closer eye on the bird. ?? pic.twitter.com/BGDGWPVw9x — Pirates (@Pirates) April 5, 2019

A video attached to the tweet shows the Pirate Parrot tearing up hot dog buns and throwing them to a duck near the river. The Parrot then gets a text message from the Pirates that says, “Bird! Did you take the hot dog buns again?” In a panic, the Parrot grabs a crate full of hot dog buns and runs off, spilling bags of buns along the way.

Aramark issued an apology Thursday, saying, “Last night, our team was prepared, but unfortunately we experienced an uncharacteristic lag in restocking some stands during the game. We apologize to those fans who experienced a delay and will be adjusting our operations for future Dollar Dog Nights.”