



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rain will take a break as we start off the weekend.

High pressure has its work cut out trying to chip away at the clouds, though. We will enjoy peeks of sunshine Saturday afternoon.

The warmest day of the weekend is Sunday. That is also when our weather returns to a more unsettled pattern. This means scattered showers and thunderstorms will return, however, KDKA meteorologist Ray Petelin thinks we will get through a good chunk of Sunday with dry, warm weather.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The warmer temperatures and scattered thunderstorms will continue into Monday.

Tuesday will likely be the most well-rounded day, in respects to warm temperatures and sunshine working together.

By the middle of next week, temperatures will return to their averages, which is in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.