



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A retired Roman Catholic priest will head to trial this summer, charged with sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy.

The trial for 88-year-old Fr. Hugh Lang is set to begin July 15 at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Investigators say the assault happened in June of 2001 when Fr. Lang was a priest at St. Therese of Lisieux in Munhall. The alleged victim was 10-years-old at the time.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim says when he was training for altar service, Lang would separate him from the other boys and take him into a CCD room in the church’s basement.

The victim says Lang would then lock the door, tell the victim he was a troublemaker and instruct the victim to take off his clothes.

Lang is accused of taking pictures of the victim while he was naked, groping the victim and forcing the victim to perform sex acts before sending him back to altar service training.

Jury selection will begin July 10.

Lang is charged with sexual abuse of a child and indecent assault and exposure.