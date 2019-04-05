



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews battled a smoky fire this morning in Ross Township.

The flames broke around 6:45 a.m. along Peoples Road, near Nelson Run Road.

Multiple crews were called in as the fire went to two-alarms.

No injuries are entrapment have been reported.

Fire crews were reportedly shutting down the road when they tried to bring the fire under control.

Officials have not yet said what sparked the fire.

