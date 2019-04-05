BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing boy.

Thirteen-year-old Siaire Gambrell was last seen in Carrick on Wednesday.

Police believe he may now be in the Hill District.

Gambrell is 5-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and silver Nike pull over.

Anyone who sees Gambrell or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at (412) 323-7141.

