



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching for a missing boy.

Thirteen-year-old Siaire Gambrell was last seen in Carrick on Wednesday.

Police believe he may now be in the Hill District.

Gambrell is 5-feet-10-inches tall with a thin build and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black and silver Nike pull over.

Anyone who sees Gambrell or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Missing Person detectives at (412) 323-7141.