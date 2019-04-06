BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Platform Beer Co. is partnering with a well-known Pittsburgh bakery to create a new flavor inspired by a delicious dessert.

Prantl’s Bakery in Pittsburgh and their Burnt Almond Torte is the inspiration of Platform Brewing Co.’s new Burnt Almond Torte Blonde Ale, according to a post on Instagram.

“What happens when a famous Pittsburgh bakery and a brewery start a collaboration? A Burnt Almond Torte Blonde Ale, of course,” said the brewery in a post on Instagram.

The collaboration between Prantl’s Bakery and Platform Beer Co. is the latest creation of the craft brewery.

The burnt almond torte was named the Best Cake in America by the Huffington Post, “Best of Weddings Cakes” by the Knot in 2018 and the “Best Cake in Pennsylvania” by the Food Network in 2018, according to their website.

Anyone wanting to get their hands on the one-of-a-kind beer will be able to do so on April 12 at three brewery locations. The limited release will be available starting at 3 p.m. at their locations in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

