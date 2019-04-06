



Marigold

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Marigold is a gentle and lovable rabbit who is looking to find a calm, settled home where she will be given space to adjust to her new surroundings. She can be a bit shy in new situations, but once she trusts you, she becomes an incredibly sweet and social girl. Marigold may be able to live with another rabbit friend after the proper introductions are made. And, our Adoption Counselors would be more than happy to help you set up a meet and greet.

If Marigold sounds like she would be the perfect fit with your family, drop by Animal Friends to meet her or contact our Adoption team at 412.847.7002 or AdoptionInfo@ThinkingOutsideTheCage.org.

To find out more about how to adopt Marigold, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Chief & Sarge

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Chief is part of a pair with his buddy is Sarge. They are being adopted together. As of 2/2019 they have been together for almost 6 years. They love going for walks. Best in a fenced in yard. Chief is 9-years-old.

To find out more about how to adopt Chief, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Sarge is Chief’s best buddy. They are looking for a home together. As of 2/2019 they have been together for almost 6 years. Loves to go for walks. Has been around kids 6 and over.

Click here to watch a video of Chief and Sarge.

To find out more about how to adopt Sarge, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24