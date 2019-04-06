



HOPEWELL, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in Hopewell are searching for a suspect that broke into a home early Saturday morning.

At approximately 4 a.m. security camera footage at a home on Grand Avenue captured a person breaking through a window in order to enter the home.

Authorities say the residents of the home were inside when the burglary occurred. The robber got away with a jewelry box, according to police.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, approximately 5-foot 10-inches tall and medium build.

He is well covered with clothing, according to police. Investigators are urging anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to contact the Hopewell Township Police Department at 724-378-0557 or the Beaver County Dispatch non-emergency line at 724-775-0880.

