PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to the state police in Greensburg, Mark Gruss, 60, of Latrobe died in a motorcycle accident on St. Vincent Drive in Westmoreland County.

Authorities say the accident occurred when the driver crossed the center of the road and exited the road and hit an embankment.

When authorities arrived, he was pronounced deceased on scene.

