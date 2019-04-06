



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — CluedUpp, the British detective game that is an outdoor, real life version of the board game Clue is coming to the city of Pittsburgh June 22.

The version of the game coming to Pittsburgh is called “Sneaky Finders” and is set in the fictional town of Millingham. Teams will consist of two-to-six people and they will have to walk around town, track down witness and eliminating suspects to solve the case.

The event is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will last anywhere between one and four hours depending on skill level.

CluedUpp encourages people to get out their best 1920s outfit and have access to an iPhone or Android in order to play the game.

Prizes will be awarded for fastest team, best dressed, best team picture, best team name, best little detective and best K-9 detective.

To learn more, head to CluedUpp’s website.