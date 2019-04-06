



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The warmest temperatures of the year are in store for this week, but they come at a price.

Temperatures Sunday morning started off comfortably in the mid to upper 40s. Areas farther east started off chillier as cool air is pooled in the mountain valley.

Cloudy skies will start the morning before partially moving out of the region, making way for some afternoon and evening sunshine.

Highs across the region will climb to 68 degrees before cooling down overnight as temperatures drop to the mid-40s.

It only goes up from here, at least for temperatures. Sunday will continue the upward trend of the thermometer as temperatures are expected to reach 73 degrees. However, the warmer weather will come at a price.

Rain will return to the area later in the afternoon Sunday and will continue throughout the night. Rain totals through Monday morning will amount to about three-tenths of an inch.

Monday will be much of the same with highs forecasted to reach 75 degrees but will be accompanied by rain showers.

Much of next week will be seasonably warm with several days featuring temperatures warmer than 70 degrees.

Tuesday is looking like the best day of the week with an early forecast of partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

