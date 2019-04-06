BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    View All Programs
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, weather, Weather Forecast


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Warm weather sticks around for the rest of the weekend and the start of the work week with highs near 70 Sunday.

Chances of rain return Sunday afternoon and evening with some showers and a chance of a thunderstorm.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Monday will bring a few showers starting around lunchtime.

Tuesday will be warm and dry.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s