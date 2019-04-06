



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Warm weather sticks around for the rest of the weekend and the start of the work week with highs near 70 Sunday.

Chances of rain return Sunday afternoon and evening with some showers and a chance of a thunderstorm.

Monday will bring a few showers starting around lunchtime.

Tuesday will be warm and dry.

