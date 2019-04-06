BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A Port Authority Bus and a City of Duquesne Police Department cruiser collided Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Duquesne Avenue at Grant Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County officials.

According to the City of Duquesne Police Department’s Facebook page, the officer was wearing his seatbelt and the airbags were deployed. The officer was not injured, but evaluated at the hospital per department policy.

Three individuals on the bus complained of minor injuries and were also evaluated at the hospital.

An outside department will investigate the accident.

