



DUQUESNE (KDKA) – A Port Authority Bus and a City of Duquesne Police Department cruiser collided Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Duquesne Avenue at Grant Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County officials.

Duquesne: Vehicle crash involving transit bus – Duquesne Boulevard at Grant Avenue. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 6, 2019

According to the City of Duquesne Police Department’s Facebook page, the officer was wearing his seatbelt and the airbags were deployed. The officer was not injured, but evaluated at the hospital per department policy.

Three individuals on the bus complained of minor injuries and were also evaluated at the hospital.

An outside department will investigate the accident.

