



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik has placed Father Thomas Wilson on administrative leave following an allegation of inappropriate behavior with a minor that did not involve sexual conduct.

Father Wilson, 74, was serving as Senior Parochial Vicar of Saint Victor Parish in Bairdford and Transfiguration Parish in Russellton and has admitted to the allegation, which has been reported to the authorities.

This is the first allegation the Diocese of Pittsburgh has received against Father Wilson.

The allegation dates back to a time before Wilson was ordained and was serving as a seminarian at Saint Mary of the Mount Parish in Mount Washington. The allegation does not involve sexual contact, but it is a violation of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.

Wilson may no longer engage in public ministry, dress as a priest or present himself as a priest in good standing. Since he has admitted to the actions alleged, these restrictions are permanent.

Bishop Zubik is asking anyone who has been harmed by someone representing the church to contact the Diocesan Assistance Coordinator at 1-888-808-1235 or the Pennsylvania state abuse hotline at 1-800-932-0313.