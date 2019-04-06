BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police say two people allegedly charged thousands of dollars on stolen credit cards.

State police in Indiana County say that an unidentified 47-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both of Commodore, Pa., allegedly stole multiple credit cards and used them to rack up approximately $40,000 in charges.

The victim of the alleged crime is a 69-year-old woman from Homer City, Pa.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the fraudulent charges that have never been paid back.

The identities of those who stole the credit cards have not yet been released.

