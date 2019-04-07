BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown attacked former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on social media Sunday.

The former Steeler took to Twitter Sunday afternoon saying, “Keep your emotions off the internet.”

Brown later tweeted about a picture of Smith-Schuster depicted as the Steelers most valuable player saying that the second-year player, “fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year.”

The attack on Smitch-Schuster continued with Brown going on to say, “Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days.”

Smith-Schuster took to Twitter at 3:07 p.m. responding to Brown.

The Steelers wide receiver copied what Brown posted saying, “Keep your emotions off the internet.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said that he was “disappointed” with the way Brown left the team. However, Pittsburgh Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said the team felt “comfortable” with the trade.

The Steelers and Raiders came to an agreement for Brown’s trade in early March.

