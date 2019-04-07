



(KDKA) — Authorities in southeastern Arkansas are searching for the person responsible for the shooting death of a bald eagle.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is investigating the death of the bald eagle that was found in Drew County on March 28.

Officials transported the dead eagle to the Little Rock Zoo where veterinary staff ware able to determine that a gunshot wound killed the female eagle’s body.

The bird was found near a nest in which officials believe the bird was tending to.

In 2007, bald eagles were removed from the nation’s list of endangered and threatened species, however, bald eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Anyone determined to harm bald eagles could be fined up to $250,000 and imprisoned for two years.

“A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible,” the authorities said in a statement.

Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood is home to several bald eagles, including two new baby eaglets that were born in 2019.