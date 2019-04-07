



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Islanders in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WE’RE IN! The Penguins are playoff bound for the 13th consecutive season, the longest streak in the NHL.#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/38XavCFrpj

— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 5, 2019

This is the 13th consecutive season that the Pittsburgh hockey team has made the playoffs, making it the longest streak in the National Hockey League, according to the team on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES:

Penguins Lose 4-3 To Rangers In Overtime, Will Face Islanders In Round One

Tickets For First 2 Penguins Home Playoff Games On Sale

The first matchup between the Penguins and Islanders will take place in New York on April 10 at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on NBCSN and CBC.

Hosting the first two games of the series will be the No. 2 seed New York Islanders. The No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Islanders on April 14 at 12 p.m. and April 16 at 7:30 p.m. If a game six is needed, the Penguins will also play host again on April 20.

ROUND ONE SCHEDULE:

Game 1 – April 10 at 7:30 p.m. in New York

Game 2 – April 12 at 7:30 p.m. in New York

Game 3 – April 14 at 12 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena

Game 4 – April 16 at 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena

Game 5 – April 18, time to be decided, in New York

Game 6 – April 20, time to be decided, at PPG Paints Area

Game 7 – April 22, time to be decided, in New York

The Penguins wrapped up the regular season with a 3-4 overtime loss to the New York Rangers Saturday evening. However, the overtime loss gave the Penguins the one point they needed to maintain the third-place position in the Metropolitan Division.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena.

For additional Penguins ticket information, call 1-800-642-PENS.