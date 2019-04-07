



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms linger Sunday and through the day off and on Monday as a few weak upper level disturbances pass through our region.

Temperatures will stay warm near 70 Monday and remain above average to start the week in the 60s.

Sunshine returns Tuesday but cooler air moves in toward the weekend with seasonable highs in the upper 50s.

