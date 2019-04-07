



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A dry start to Sunday will turn into a wet end.

The sun will rise at 6:55 a.m. on Sunday with mostly clear skies and reasonably comfortable temperatures above normal at 46 degrees.

By lunchtime, temperatures will reach the mid-60s with clouds still staying out of the region, but that all will change as time goes on.

A high-pressure system will taper off to the east throughout the day Sunday, allowing the room for clouds ahead of the next weather system.

A chance of rain will move into the area around 3 p.m., with the chance of a thunderstorm later in the evening and overnight.

The first round of showers should be affecting most of the region by 4 p.m.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach a high of 71 degrees during the peak hours of the day.

Sunset Sunday evening will take place at 7:55 p.m., closing in on the 8 p.m. mark.

The evening hours will bring some of the most pleasant temperatures the region has seen all year with the thermometer reading around 67 degrees in downtown Pittsburgh around 6 p.m.

Showers will continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning but will move out of the area by Monday evening.

The early part of the work week will bring pleasant temperatures in the low-70s and upper 60s.

