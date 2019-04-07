BALD EAGLE CAMERA:Click To Watch Live
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMThe Inspectors
    08:00 AMJoel Osteen
    08:30 AMPaid Program
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Weather, Rain, Thunderstorm, weather, Weather Forecast


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A dry start to Sunday will turn into a wet end.

The sun will rise at 6:55 a.m. on Sunday with mostly clear skies and reasonably comfortable temperatures above normal at 46 degrees.

By lunchtime, temperatures will reach the mid-60s with clouds still staying out of the region, but that all will change as time goes on.

A high-pressure system will taper off to the east throughout the day Sunday, allowing the room for clouds ahead of the next weather system.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

A chance of rain will move into the area around 3 p.m., with the chance of a thunderstorm later in the evening and overnight.

The first round of showers should be affecting most of the region by 4 p.m.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will reach a high of 71 degrees during the peak hours of the day.

Sunset Sunday evening will take place at 7:55 p.m., closing in on the 8 p.m. mark.

The evening hours will bring some of the most pleasant temperatures the region has seen all year with the thermometer reading around 67 degrees in downtown Pittsburgh around 6 p.m.

Showers will continue overnight Sunday into Monday morning but will move out of the area by Monday evening.

Photo Credit: (KDKA)

The early part of the work week will bring pleasant temperatures in the low-70s and upper 60s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s