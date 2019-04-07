



ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – An overnight garage fire in Ross Township summoned several fire departments.

Emergency responders were called the scene on Williams Street at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving calls of an active garage fire.

West View Volunteer Fire Department, Company #1 posted to Facebook sharing pictures of the blaze.

Firefighters from West View supported Ross Township emergency responders to help contain the blaze.

Officials at West View Volunteer Fire Department said that they spent approximately three hours on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Invetigators have not yet released the cause of the fire.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details